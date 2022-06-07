Candelario's shoulder subluxation isn't expected to cost him much more than the minimum 10 days, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario was diagnosed with the subluxation Tuesday, but it appears to be a fairly minor one. He'll be out until at least next Thursday, with Harold Castro expected to serve as the primary third baseman in his absence.
