Candelario (knee) is dealing with some swelling and won't be in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old was suffered the contusion on his left knee when he was hit by a pitch Saturday, and he'll receive the day off Sunday to help the swelling subside. Candelario could be back in the lineup Monday for the series opener at Seattle if all goes well.