The Tigers sent the MRI results of Candelario's left wrist to another doctor, but "everything's going to be fine," according to manager Ron Gardenhire, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The injury will reportedly require a surgical procedure in the offseason, but the plan is for Candelario to continue to play through the pain this season. The existing injury flared up during Saturday's doubleheader and kept Candelario out of Sunday's game against the Mariners. Gardenhire's comments suggest that his starting third baseman won't require a DL stint, and he should be considered day-to-day going forward.