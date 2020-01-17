Tigers' Jhon Nunez: Traded to Detroit
Nunez was traded from the Red Sox to the Tigers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Matt Hall on Friday.
The Tigers designated Hall for assignment earlier in the week and have now bolstered their minor-league catching depth. Nunez spent the 2019 season and Double-A and had a .280/.333/.412 slash line with five home runes and five stolen bases in 64 games.
