Play

Tigers' Jhon Nunez: Traded to Detroit

Nunez was traded from the Red Sox to the Tigers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Matt Hall on Friday.

The Tigers designated Hall for assignment earlier in the week and have now bolstered their minor-league catching depth. Nunez spent the 2019 season and Double-A and had a .280/.333/.412 slash line with five home runes and five stolen bases in 64 games.

Our Latest Stories
  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...

  • eugenio-suarez.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 1.0

    Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...

  • cavan-biggio.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 1.0

    Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.