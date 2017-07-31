Adduci will start in right field and bat second Monday against the Yankees.

With Alex Presley (oblique) hitting the disabled list over the weekend, it looks like Adduci and Andrew Romine will be vying for regular at-bats in right field. Neither player likely warrants an immediate pickup outside of AL-only formats, but Adduci seemingly has the more intriguing upside of the two players. He's accrued a respectable .768 OPS over 58 plate appearances with the Tigers this season and could offer some assistance in the runs category if he ends up settling into the two hole on a frequent basis.