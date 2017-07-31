Tigers' Jim Adduci: Batting second Monday
Adduci will start in right field and bat second Monday against the Yankees.
With Alex Presley (oblique) hitting the disabled list over the weekend, it looks like Adduci and Andrew Romine will be vying for regular at-bats in right field. Neither player likely warrants an immediate pickup outside of AL-only formats, but Adduci seemingly has the more intriguing upside of the two players. He's accrued a respectable .768 OPS over 58 plate appearances with the Tigers this season and could offer some assistance in the runs category if he ends up settling into the two hole on a frequent basis.
More News
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...