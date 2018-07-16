Tigers' Jim Adduci: Belts solo homer
Adduci went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs Sunday in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the Astros.
Adduci has seen surprisingly heavy usage since his June 3 promotion from Triple-A Toledo, appearing in nine of the Tigers' 12 games and starting seven of them. Even after Sunday's solid performance, however, Adduci has gone just 5-for-24 at the plate in his latest stint with Detroit. He'll need to boost his production more while continuing to see regular at-bats before gaining relevance in most fantasy settings.
