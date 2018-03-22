The Tigers reassigned Adduci to their minor-league camp Thursday.

Adduci hit a respectable .278 with two home runs in 36 at-bats, but it appears his lack of positional versatility compared to some of his other competitors for bench roles damaged his chances of winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. He's expected to open the campaign at Triple-A Toledo, serving in a full-time role at either first base or the corner outfield.