Tigers' Jim Adduci: Bid for Opening Day roster ends
The Tigers reassigned Adduci to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Adduci hit a respectable .278 with two home runs in 36 at-bats, but it appears his lack of positional versatility compared to some of his other competitors for bench roles damaged his chances of winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. He's expected to open the campaign at Triple-A Toledo, serving in a full-time role at either first base or the corner outfield.
More News
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Playing first base this spring•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Re-signs minor-league deal with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Outrighted by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Optioned to Triple-A Friday•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Sitting for second straight night•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...