Adduci was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Adduci received the promotion shortly after the news of J.D. Martinez's trade to Arizona was announced. The journeyman outfielder, who hit .288 over 119 plate appearances at Toledo this season, will occupy a reserve outfield role with the big-league club moving forward.

