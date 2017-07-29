Tigers' Jim Adduci: Called up by Tigers
Adduci was recalled by the Tigers on Friday, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.
Adduci returns to the big leagues after being demoted just five days ago, where he likely provides depth to the Tigers' outfield. The 32-year-old has a respectable .298 batting average over just 47 at-bats with Detroit this year, so the team will give him a shot to build upon the hot start as a reserve bat off the bench. He missed a good portion of the season while sidelined with an oblique strain.
