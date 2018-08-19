Adduci went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Adduci continues to get regular playing time with both Miguel Cabrera (biceps) and John Hicks (hip) out for the rest of the season, and the strong performance bumped his average up to .291 to go along with a .745 OPS. The 33-year-old is worth a look in deeper leagues if he stays hot at the plate.