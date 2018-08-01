Adduci went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

It was his second home run of the season and fourth of his career. Adduci's playing time has been sporadic and that's unlikely to change following this performance. Adduci is 33 years old, has a .279 OBP for the season and is limited to first base and DH.