Adduci went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Twins.

With John Hicks (hip) recently ruled out for the rest of the season, Adduci has stepped in as the primary first baseman. He's got just a .696 OPS, two home runs and seven RBI in 29 games this year, but the path to regular playing time could give him some fantasy utility in deeper or AL-only formats.