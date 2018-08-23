Adduci went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Adduci continues swinging a hot bat this month, raising his average from .205 to .290 since the start of August. The 33-year-old has seen just 93 at-bats this season, but has managed eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI in his limited action.