Adduci went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Adduci picked up a start at first base in place of John Hicks and delivered for the Tigers, as his two-run double in the ninth inning tied the game at 4-4. Hicks should continue to see most of the time at first moving forward, but Adduci is an option there as well as in the corner outfield spots.

