Adduci was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Injuries to Miguel Cabrera (biceps) and John Hicks (hip) opened up playing time for Adduci at first base, who slashed .267/.290/.386 with three homers and 21 RBI across 59 games while primarily occupying the strong side of a platoon. While the 33-year-old journeyman held his own for the most part, he figures to return to an organizational depth role in 2019.

