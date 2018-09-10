Adduci is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros,

Adduci has occupied the strong side of a platoon for much of the second half, supplying a .306/.325/.432 slash line over that stretch. While that amounts to solid production, the rebuilding Tigers may not be keen on continuing to give a 33-year-old journeyman steady at-bats throughout September. With younger prospects like Dawel Lugo and Ronny Rodriguez beginning to pick up regular starts in the middle infield, it appears Adduci could be phased out at first base in favor of utility man Niko Goodrum.