Tigers' Jim Adduci: Knocks two hits in loss
Adduci went 2-for-4 with two singles and two strikeouts Saturday in the Tigers' loss to the Yankees.
The first baseman got his customary start against a right-hander, this time Masahiro Tanaka, and recorded two singles. Adduci might be the quietest .293 hitter in the majors right now, and his serviceable .753 OPS has provided surprising offense for this rebuilding Tigers club. The 33-year-old journeyman will remain at least a top-side platoon player for the rest of the season, which might offer value in deep mixed fantasy games who depend on such matchups.
More News
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September.
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action.
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...