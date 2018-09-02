Adduci went 2-for-4 with two singles and two strikeouts Saturday in the Tigers' loss to the Yankees.

The first baseman got his customary start against a right-hander, this time Masahiro Tanaka, and recorded two singles. Adduci might be the quietest .293 hitter in the majors right now, and his serviceable .753 OPS has provided surprising offense for this rebuilding Tigers club. The 33-year-old journeyman will remain at least a top-side platoon player for the rest of the season, which might offer value in deep mixed fantasy games who depend on such matchups.