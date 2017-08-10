Tigers' Jim Adduci: Not in Thursday lineup
Adduci is out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.
Adduci has started seven of the last eight games in right field, but will take a seat in favor of Andrew Romine for the series finale. It's been a bit of a tough stretch for Adduci, who recorded a multi-hit game Aug. 2, but is 3-for-22 at the plate since.
