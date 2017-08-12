Tigers' Jim Adduci: Optioned to Triple-A Friday
Adduci was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's loss to the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers activated Alex Presley from the 10-day DL following the game, and Adduci was bumped to make room. He'll likely get regular playing time with Toledo and could find himself back at the MLB level once rosters expand in September.
