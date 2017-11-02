Tigers' Jim Adduci: Outrighted by Tigers
Adduci was taken off the Tigers' 40-man roster Thursday.
Adduci joined the big-league team for a few weeks after the All-Star break, and spent a two-week stay in Detroit back in early May, but was never able to latch on with the team. He wound up slashing .241/.323/.398 with one home run and 10 RBI in 29 games for the Tigers, and hit .288 in 55 contests for Triple-A Toledo.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...