Adduci was taken off the Tigers' 40-man roster Thursday.

Adduci joined the big-league team for a few weeks after the All-Star break, and spent a two-week stay in Detroit back in early May, but was never able to latch on with the team. He wound up slashing .241/.323/.398 with one home run and 10 RBI in 29 games for the Tigers, and hit .288 in 55 contests for Triple-A Toledo.