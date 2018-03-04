Adduci, who exclusively played right field for the Tigers last season, is getting looks at first base in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Adduci played 26 games for the Tigers in right field last year and also made three appearances at DH, but he hasn't played first base in an MLB game since 2014 with Texas. Adduci has also appeared in center field this spring, as the Tigers are looking for bench players with some versatility. "I just want to see what he can do," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "I think he can play anywhere. I think that guy can hit. I really like his swing. So the more places you can go out there and be efficient at, that's always good." If Adduci performs well at multiple positions, he stands a better chance of making the 25-man roster for Opening Day.

