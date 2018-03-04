Tigers' Jim Adduci: Playing at first base this spring
Adduci, who exclusively played right field for the Tigers last season, is getting looks at first base in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Adduci played 26 games for the Tigers in right field last year and also made three appearances at DH, but he hasn't played first base in an MLB game since 2014 with Texas. Adduci has also appeared in center field this spring, as the Tigers are looking for bench players with some versatility. "I just want to see what he can do," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "I think he can play anywhere. I think that guy can hit. I really like his swing. So the more places you can go out there and be efficient at, that's always good." If Adduci performs well at multiple positions, he stands a better chance of making the 25-man roster for Opening Day.
More News
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Re-signs minor-league deal with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Outrighted by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Optioned to Triple-A Friday•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Sitting for second straight night•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Starting again in right field Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....