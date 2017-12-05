Adduci signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday.

Adduci spent most of his time with Triple-A Toledo in 2017, hitting .288/.343/.414 in 55 games there. He also appeared in 29 games for the Tigers due to a plethora of injuries to the team's outfield, marking his first big-league showing since 2014. The 32-year-old failed to carve out a role for himself, however, hitting .241/.313/.398 in 93 plate appearances over that stretch. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though he'll likely open the season as organizational outfield depth with the Mud Hens again.