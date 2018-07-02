Tigers' Jim Adduci: Set for promotion
Adduci will have his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old has a .209/.283/.302 line in 90 career major-league games. He'll likely serve as a bench bat at first base and in the outfield corners. Grayson Greiner was optioned to Toledo in a corresponding move.
