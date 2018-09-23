Adduci is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Adduci remains on the bench for the third straight game as Niko Goodrum starts at first base for the Tigers. The 33-year-old is slashing .139/.135/.250 with 11 strikeouts in his last 36 at-bats.

