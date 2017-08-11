Adduci is out of the lineup Friday against Minnesota,

It's the second straight off night for Adduci, who has been starting in right field as Alex Presley remains on the disabled list with with an oblique injury. The rest will give Adduci another night to try and reset his mind to break him out of the 3-for-22 funk he's been in. Andrew Romine will replace him and bat eighth in the series opener.