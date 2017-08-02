Adduci will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Yankees.

Adduci looks bound to split duties in right field with Andrew Romine while Alex Presley (oblique) remains on the disabled list, but there will be room for both players in the lineup Wednesday, as Romine substitutes in at shortstop for the injured Jose Iglesias (wrist). Though it's good to see Adduci occupying a prominent spot in the batting order, he'll need to perform a little better before warranting a look outside of AL-only leagues. Adduci finished July with one hit in 13 at-bats and struck out six times.