Jimenez allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks while retiring two batters in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Jimenez was called on for his customary eighth inning but he didn't get through the frame, as he allowed a two-run home run to Mitch Garver and then walked another hitter before departing in favor of Shane Greene, who nailed down a four-out save. After making his first All-Star Game appearance this season, Jimenez has really struggled following the break, as he now has an 8.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 10 appearances (nine innings).