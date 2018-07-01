Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Allows walk-off homer
Jimenez allowed a run on two hits, striking out one in 0.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. One of the hits was a walk-off home run, saddling him with his first loss of the season.
Jimenez got out of a jam in the eighth inning, preserving the tie with help from a Leonys Martin outfield assist to nail Devon Travis at home. Justin Smoak sent the Blue Jays home victorious on Jimenez's second pitch of the ninth inning, though, so Jimenez ultimately failed to get the job done. He's still been an effective reliever on the whole this season, pitching 39 innings with a 2.77 ERA. If Shane Greene continues to struggle or gets traded, Jimenez remains well-placed to take over the closing job despite Saturday's slip-up.
