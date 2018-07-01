Jimenez (3-1) struck out one and allowed one run on two hits -- including a walkoff home run -- in two-thirds of an inning against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Jimenez got out of a jam in the eighth inning, preserving the tie with help from a Leonys Martin outfield assist to nail Devon Travis at home. Justin Smoak sent the Blue Jays home victorious on Jimenez's second pitch of the ninth inning, though, so Jimenez ultimately failed to get the job done. He's still been an effective reliever on the whole this season, pitching 39 innings with a 2.77 ERA. If Shane Greene continues to struggle or gets traded, Jimenez remains well-placed to take over the closing job despite Saturday's slip-up.