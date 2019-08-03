Jimenez, who allowed just two hits over his final seven appearances of July, appears set to close for Detroit after Shane Greene was traded to the Braves.

It's been a bit of a rocky year overall for Jimenez, but he leads the team by a wide margin with 15 holds and has long been thought of as the closer in waiting. Further, he worked the ninth inning in a non-save situation July 31 just hours after Greene was officially dealt. Buck Farmer and Trevor Rosenthal are names to keep in mind in case Jimenez hits another rough stretch.

