Jimenez allowed three hits in a scoreless inning Monday, striking out two batters and earning the save over Baltimore.

Jimenez gave up three straight singles after retiring the first two batters of the inning. Fortunately, he was able to strike out Trey Mancini to end the contest. The 24-year-old has thrown five scoreless innings this month, going 3-for-3 in save chances and lowering his ERA to 4.53 in the process.