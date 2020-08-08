Jimenez struck out two but gave up a game-tying two-run home run to Adam Frazier in the ninth inning of Friday's 17-13 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

The right-hander came within one strike of fanning the side and securing his fifth save of the season, but instead Bryan Reynolds and Phillip Evans poked consecutive two-out singles to set up Frazier's blast and saddle Jimenez with his first blown save. The Tigers closer now carried an unsightly 7.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through six innings with a 4:1 K:BB, and it's worth noting that his velocity remains down -- he topped out at 95.7 mph with his fastball Friday, a figure that would have been more reflective of his average fastball in prior seasons, and the four-seam fastball Frazier tagged registered at only 91.9 mph.