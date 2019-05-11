Jimenez (2-1) blew the save Saturday against the Twins, allowing a run on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in one inning of work, but picked up the win when the Tigers took the lead in the top of the ninth inning.

Jimenez was supposed to be the bridge to closer Shane Greene in the eighth inning, but C.J. Cron's solo homer tied the game. The outing raised Jimenez's season ERA to 4.70.