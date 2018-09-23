Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Blows save but grabs win against Royals
Jimenez (5-4) allowed a run on two hits in Saturday's game against the Royals to register a blown save, but he picked up the win when the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth.
While the win is nice, the poor outing continued a disturbing trend for Jimenez since making his first All-Star Game appearance in July. In the second half, the 23-year-old reliever has a 7.58 ERA, and his season ERA has climbed from 2.72 to 4.21 in the process. The Tigers likely want Jimenez to step into the closer's role at some point, but his rough finish to the season has cast some doubt on his readiness for finishing games.
