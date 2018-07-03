Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Blows save opportunity Monday
Jimenez (4-1) blew the save but still picked up the win in Monday's game against the Blue Jays. He allowed a run on a hit and three walks in an inning of work.
Jimenez was shaky in his first outing as the team's closer with Shane Greene (shoulder) placed on the disabled list earlier in the day. The 23-year-old had been much stingier issuing walks this season after posting a 4.3 BB/9 in 2017, but control was an issue in this one, as he walked more than two batters in an appearance for the first time this year. Jimenez should still hold onto the closer's gig for however long Greene is out, but if wants to potentially wrestle the job away for good, he'll have to pitch better than this during his audition.
