Jimenez pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Jimenez last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three earned runs and blew his first save of the season, so it was good to see the Detroit closer bounce back Sunday and record his fifth save of the year. He still has a bloated 6.43 ERA through seven appearances and his velocity has been a bit down to begin the season, but he should stick in the ninth inning with the Tigers lacking a ton of other great options in their bullpen.