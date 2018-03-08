Jimenez has made adjustments to his slider grip and has been getting more movement on the pitch this spring, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio didn't tinker with Jimenez's arm action but he did suggest a new grip, which the 23-year-old righty has been incorporating during spring training. Jimenez said the change has given the pitch more right-to-left action. "It's doing a lot to set up hitters," he said. "Before it was more like a three to nine (hands on a clock) movement. Now it's more one to seven." Jimenez struggled mightily last season, posting a 12.32 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 19 innings, but he has the stuff to be a dynamic late-inning reliever. The rebuilding Tigers will likely give him plenty of opportunities this season to figure things out at the MLB level.