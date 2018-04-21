Jimenez tossed a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win during the Tigers' win in Game 1of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Jimenez has started the season by allowing zero earned runs (one unearned) through his first 8.2 innings of work. The 23-year-old has a 2-0 record with two holds and should continue to see high leverage situations for the Tigers.