Jimenez (1-2) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. He also hit two batters.

Jimenez had little control in his brief appearance, and the bases-loaded sacrifice fly he allowed to Eric Sogard was enough to stick him with the loss. The 25-year-old Jimenez was pulled from the closer role a week ago and has only made three appearances since. In that span, he's allowed two runs in two innings. Jimenez has an 11.81 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across 10.2 innings this season. With no closing duties expected in his future, he's a non-factor in the fantasy game.