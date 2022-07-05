Jimenez pitched a perfect ninth inning in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians to earn the save. He struck out one.

The Tigers used regular closer Gregory Soto to lock down a win in Game 1, so they turned to Jimenez in the nightcap. The righty looked good, retiring the side on just 11 pitches. Jimenez has been solid this season with a 3.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 40 strikeouts across 30.2 innings. Along with Soto, he's a candidate to get traded to a contender that needs bullpen help before the deadline next month.