Jimenez worked around a hit to pitch a clean ninth inning and earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Astros. He struck out two.

Jimenez struck out the first two hitters of the ninth inning, then got some good fortune when Robinson Chirinos was thrown out attempting to stretch a double into a triple. The 24-year-old righty is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities since the Tigers traded incumbent closer Shane Greene, and Jimenez should remain locked into the role for the rest of the season.