Jimenez (4-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees, working a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

That Jimenez worked so efficiently through his inning of work is fairly impressive in a game that featured 11 hits and 11 runs by the Yankees. The righty reliever has been up and down this season, though he's got the closer's role on lock with little competition around him in the Detroit bullpen.

