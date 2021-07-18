Jimenez (3-1) picked up the win over the Tigers in the second game of Saturday's twin bill, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out two over two innings.

Jimenez pitched a scoreless seventh but was a bit wild the following frame in extras. He started off by hitting Nelson Cruz and then eventually allowed the Twins to take the lead on a wild pitch. Fortunately for him, the Tigers were able to walk it off in the bottom half, which awarded him his third win of the year and his first since June 14. The 26-year-old has had his fair share of struggles this season with a 7.54 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and a 28:21 K:BB over 22.2 innings.