The Tigers promoted Jimenez from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Matthew Mowery of The Oakland Press reports.

The right-hander earns a roster spot as Detroit completes the trade that sent Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs. Wilson's departure opens up a chance for Jimenez to occupy high-leverage relief spots, which may include some save chances. He's converted four of them with Toledo this year to accompany a sparkling 1.44 ERA and 13.0 K/9 in 26 appearances.