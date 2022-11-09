Jimenez (back) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jimenez closed the 2022 campaign on the 15-day injured list with a right lumbar spine strain before the Tigers reinstated him one day after the regular season ended. He's still not fully healthy, however, as he's spent the past month focusing on strengthening his core muscles to regain stability in his spine. Jimenez should start throwing later this winter and will likely enter the spring with no restrictions, but it's unclear if he'll be joining the Tigers for camp. The team will first have to decide whether or not to extend Jimenez a contract for 2023 prior to the Nov. 18 tender deadline.