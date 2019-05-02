Jimenez has given up three runs while striking out 15 over his last 11 appearances spanning 9.1 innings.

After serving up three runs in one inning in his second appearance of the season March 31 to get tagged with a blown save, Jimenez has asserted himself as the clear top setup option for closer Shane Greene. Along with the big strikeout totals, Jimenez has already racked up six holds, giving him an added boost in leagues that count that statistic as a category. With Greene going a perfect 12-for-12 in his save opportunities to date, Jimenez isn't a serious threat for the ninth-inning role yet. That said, Greene is a prime candidate to get moved ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, assuming the 13-15 Tigers gradually fade from the playoff picture.