Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Gives up two more runs in loss to Athletics
Jimenez allowed two earned runs in an inning of work during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Athletics.
Jimenez came on for the eighth inning, and after hitting the second batter he faced, the 23-year-old reliever served up a two-run home run to Matt Olson. Jimenez has struggled a bit over his last 10 appearances, as he's allowed seven earned runs over 9.2 innings. He's seen his ERA climb from 1.98 to 3.35 in that time, though Jimenez has still shown a lot of improvement from last season, when he posted a miserable 12.32 ERA in 19 innings.
