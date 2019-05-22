Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Handed second loss
Jimenez (2-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk to take the loss in Tuesday's 5-4, 11-inning defeat to the Marlins.
Jimenez started the top of the 11th inning off with a strikeout and a groundout. Things changed quickly for the righty, however, as he allowed a single to Miguel Rojas followed by a double to Chad Wallach that brought home the run from first. Jimenez used a good start in 2018 to make the AL All-Star team, but he's been more sluggish out of the gate this year, as he now has a 4.19 ERA through 21 appearances.
