Jimenez is expected to return to an eighth-inning setup role beginning Friday, when the Tigers intend to activate closer Shane Greene (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez, who was named the Tigers' lone All-Star representative last weekend, received two save opportunities while Greene was sidelined and converted one of them. The 23-year-old will see his fantasy value take a major hit with Greene's reinstatement, but Jimenez should at least remain a useful ratio stabilizer in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues upon rejoining the setup ranks. Jimenez has posted a 2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 across 44 appearances on the campaign.