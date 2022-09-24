Jimenez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right lumbar spine strain Saturday.

Jimenez had a career-best season in 2022 but allowed four runs in 1.2 innings over his last two appearances. It's possible that he was bothered by his back injury during those outings, and he'll be unavailable for the remainder of the season after landing on the injured list. The 27-year-old converted two of four save chances and picked up 11 holds while posting a 3.49 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 56.2 innings over 62 appearances this year.